Wellness strategies to start the new year

The holiday season can be a stressful time in so many ways, and it’s no secret that people try to start off the year on a good note.

We often hear the term “new year, new you,” but we spend so much time connected online during the holidays, we don’t think about the stress it can cause.

It’s important to consider the effect your digital life and presence have on your overall wellness, and Dr. Jessica Clemons, MD, board-certified psychiatrist, has teamed up with digital security company AURA to help you manage holiday stress and achieve wellness in every area of your life, even online.

For more information visit, aura.com/newyear.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AURA.