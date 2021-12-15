Indy Style

Wellness strategies to start the new year

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The holiday season can be a stressful time in so many ways, and it’s no secret that people try to start off the year on a good note.

We often hear the term “new year, new you,” but we spend so much time connected online during the holidays, we don’t think about the stress it can cause.

It’s important to consider the effect your digital life and presence have on your overall wellness, and Dr. Jessica Clemons, MD, board-certified psychiatrist, has teamed up with digital security company AURA to help you manage holiday stress and achieve wellness in every area of your life, even online.

For more information visit, aura.com/newyear.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AURA.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

6 arrested in Columbus drug bust

Crime Watch 8 /

Ideas to help celebrate holidays at home

Indy Style /

Norway fines dating app Grindr $7.16M over privacy breach

International /

​Top Fox hosts lobbied Trump to act on Jan. 6, texts show

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.