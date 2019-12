Let’s be honest. Not everyone can afford or even WANTS to pay the high price tag for a luxury designer bag.

So don’t! Get a SECOND HAND luxury designer bag… for less!

What does this mean? Well, they are all GENTLY USED.. sustainable for the environment and are made to last a LIFETIME.

Kimmie Bridges, Owner, Milk and Honey Collection, tells us more.

And don’t forget about Kimmie’s discount code for Indy Style Viewers: Use Code ‘TV10’ for 10% off at milkhoneycollection.com.