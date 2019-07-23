What Pet Owners Should Know About Grain-Free Foods

“Don’t panic.”

That’s the No. 1 thing to keep in mind when hearing about cases of dilated cardiomyopathy in dogs.

What is it and how could YOUR pet be affected? For that answer and more, we turn to Thomas F. Dock, Director of Communications/Public Information Office, Noah’s Animal Hospitals.

1) Over the last 2 years, veterinary cardiologists have seen an increase in cases of dilated cardiomyopathy in dogs and a common theme with all the dogs has been that they are on foods that are grain-free and most often contain peas, legumes, or potatoes as ingredients. More than 550 animals have been verified as affected per the most recent FDA report.

2) While some breeds, like Golden Retrievers, have a genetic predisposition to dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), many of the affected dogs are not Goldens. We know that low levels of an amino acid, taurine, can be instrumental in the development of DCM, but not all dogs affected have had low taurine levels.

3) Many large breed dogs, like Mastiffs or Great Danes, smaller breeds, including Shih Tzus, Beagles and Pugs have also been affected. There have also been reports of cats being affected. Overall, about 120 dogs have died along with 5 cats.

4) First and foremost, don’t panic! While it appears that the grain free or exotic protein diets are correlated with DCM, not all dogs eating these diets have been affected. Even factoring in under-reporting of these events, this is happening in less than .1% of our pets.

5) Next, monitor your pet. Are you seeing exercise intolerance? Has coughing been an issue? These are early signs of DCM. Talk to your veterinarian about the signs and consider having your pet’s taurine levels tested.

6) Unless there is a proven need to avoid grains, like rice or corn, feeding your pet a diet that uses grains is not problematic. Grain free pet foods have only been around for about a decade and we are still learning how this fad is affecting our pets.

7) Ask your veterinarian about nutritional recommendations or what food is best. He or she can talk with you about your desires and concerns with your pet’s diet and find the right food for you!! You can also find more detailed information about this concern at Tom’s blog page at PetPalsTV.com and his blog at noahshospitals.com.

Websites: https://weethnutrition.wordpress.com/2019/07/02/update-on-diet-associated-dilated-cardiomyopathy-july-2-2019/

https://www.fda.gov/animal-veterinary/science-research/vet-lirn-update-investigation-dilated-cardiomyopathy

https://www.petpalstv.com/post/the-fda-names-specific-pet-food-brands-over-on-going-concerns

www.noahshospitals.com