What you need to go bikepacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What is Bikepacking? The Mobile Cyclist explains the combination of biking and backpacking.

Adventures for Day Trips up to Multi-Day Excursions can be easily scheduled and planned for.

This is similar to Bicycle Touring, which has been around for decades, but Bikepacking enables more access to rugged, remote areas.

Beginners can just ride to local parks by packing food for a picnic and maybe a hammock for a nap. But “next level rides” could be to campground parks for overnighters!

