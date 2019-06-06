What's on stages around central Indiana this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Enjoy the summer nights at the 38th year of Symphony on the Prairie by winning tickets to the shows!
Tom Alvarez, Performing Arts Critic, introduces a new ticket giveaway at TomAlvarez.Studio and previews upcoming productions coming to Indy stages:
Don't forget, Tom will also be announcing a ticket giveaway on his website to Symphony on the Prairie tickets!
"All-Star Jam"
Symphony on the Prairie
June 7
indianapolissymphony.org
Emily Asher's Garden Party Quartet
The District Theatre
June 7
Indydistricttheatre.org
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave.
Symphony on the Prairie
June 8
indianapolissymphony.org
"The Violin Under the Bed"
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre'
June 7 & 8
thecenterpresents.org
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame"
Footlite Musicals
Though June 14
footlite.org
"Violet, The Musical"
Eclipse
Through June 15
summerstockstage.com
To read Tom's reviews, previews and interviews on his "On the Aisle" blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets, visit magicthreadcabaret.com. To purchase a "Calder, The Musical" cast recording CD, visit kleinandalvarez.com.