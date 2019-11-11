What’s trending in Toyland for 2019

What’s new? What’s “hot?” And what toys are popular with kids this year?

The Toy Insider’s Maddie Michalik shares this year’s lineup:



BABY SHARK SONG PUPPETS WITH TEMPO CONTROL (WOWWEE)

● From the as seen on YouTube trend!

● Your favorite Baby Shark is now available as an interactive song puppet!

● Move the mouth of your Baby Shark puppet to hear it “sing” the entire Baby Shark song, the global sensation with over 3.3 billion views!

● Change the speed of the Baby Shark song by moving the mouth faster or slower…it’s singing fun for everyone!

● Collect all 3 characters: Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, and Daddy Shark.

● Ages: 2+

● MSRP: $19.99 each

● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart in late August

BLUME (SKYROCKET)

● From the Layers of fun trend!

● Kids watch their dolls bloom right before their eyes.

● When they add a few drops of water onto the “seeds,” they will watch as their Blume doll starts to grow out of her flower pot.

● The doll’s unique hairstyle will emerge as it blooms.

● Kids can collect 22 dolls from the first collection, which includes “adorable,” “rare,” “super rare,” and one “mystical” doll.

● Each doll has 10 surprises hidden inside each pot including an out-of-this-world hairstyle, cute accessories, mix-and-match outfits, mini friends, sticker books, and more.

● Age: 5+

● MSRP: $9.99

● Available: All major retailers

POP POPS SNOTZ SLIME SLAMMER HAMMER (YULU)

● From the totally tactile trend!

● The Slime Slammer Hammer allows for even more

smashing fun.

● Use it to smash the Pop Pops bubbles or take advantage of the storage compartments to store Pop Pop Snotz characters or slime.

● Also, the hammer handle also serves as a syringe that can suck up and squirt out slime.

● Pop the Pop Pops slime filled bubbles and see if you can find one of the 60 collectable gross Snotz characters.

● The Pop Pops Snotz Slime Slammer Hammer pack comes with the Slime Slammer Hammer, 18 slime filled bubbles with 6 hidden Snotz Characters.

● Ages: 4+

● MSRP: $14.99

● Available: Walmart, Target

TABLETOP PINBALL (BUFFALO GAMES)

● From the #TBTB (Throwback Toybox Trend)!

● Full tilt pinball action!

● Use your turn of 10 balls to try and get the high score in the action-packed tabletop pinball game. Land balls in scoring zones to accumulate points.

● Play solo or go head-to-head in this game for all ages!

● All the fun of a real pinball machine in your own home.

● Age: 8+

● MSRP: $34.99

● Available: Target

CODING CRITTERS (LEARNING RESOURCES)

● From the How it Works trend!

● Meet the Coding Critters—your first coding friends!

● These interactive pets introduce preschoolers to critical thinking, problem-solving, and other STEM skills with the help of fun playsets,

storybook coding adventures, and two interactive modes!

● Full-color 20-page storybook includes multiple fun coding challenges!

● Each uses 3 AAA batteries, not included.

● Age: 4+

● MSRP: $39.99

● Available: Amazon

BLINGER DIAMOND ASSORTMENT (WICKED COOL TOYS)

● From the Gettin’ Glam trend!

● Kids can add much needed bling to their everyday life with Blinger.

● Blinger is safe and easy to use, whether kids are blinging their hair, clothes, stationary, or accessories.

● Thee gems stay on all day until kids easily comb them out or peel them off.

● The adhesive works with all hair types and sticks to most materials.

● The Diamond Collection Blinger Assortment comes with 75 high quality rhinestones in three colors.

● Age: 5+

● MSRP: $19.99; 5-Piece Refill Pack with 75 gems-$9.99; 20-Piece Refill Pack with 300 Gems-$39.99

● Available: Amazon

