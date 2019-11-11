What’s trending in Toyland for 2019

What’s new? What’s “hot?” And what toys are popular with kids this year?
The Toy Insider’s Maddie Michalik shares this year’s lineup:
BABY SHARK SONG PUPPETS WITH TEMPO CONTROL (WOWWEE)
● From the as seen on YouTube trend!
● Your favorite Baby Shark is now available as an interactive song puppet!
● Move the mouth of your Baby Shark puppet to hear it “sing” the entire Baby Shark song, the global sensation with over 3.3 billion views!
● Change the speed of the Baby Shark song by moving the mouth faster or slower…it’s singing fun for everyone!
● Collect all 3 characters: Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, and Daddy Shark.
● Ages: 2+
● MSRP: $19.99 each
● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart in late August
BLUME (SKYROCKET)
● From the Layers of fun trend!
● Kids watch their dolls bloom right before their eyes.
● When they add a few drops of water onto the “seeds,” they will watch as their Blume doll starts to grow out of her flower pot.
● The doll’s unique hairstyle will emerge as it blooms.
● Kids can collect 22 dolls from the first collection, which includes “adorable,” “rare,” “super rare,” and one “mystical” doll.
● Each doll has 10 surprises hidden inside each pot including an out-of-this-world hairstyle, cute accessories, mix-and-match outfits, mini friends, sticker books, and more.
● Age: 5+
● MSRP: $9.99
● Available: All major retailers
POP POPS SNOTZ SLIME SLAMMER HAMMER (YULU)
● From the totally tactile trend!
● The Slime Slammer Hammer allows for even more
smashing fun.
● Use it to smash the Pop Pops bubbles or take advantage of the storage compartments to store Pop Pop Snotz characters or slime.
● Also, the hammer handle also serves as a syringe that can suck up and squirt out slime.
● Pop the Pop Pops slime filled bubbles and see if you can find one of the 60 collectable gross Snotz characters.
● The Pop Pops Snotz Slime Slammer Hammer pack comes with the Slime Slammer Hammer, 18 slime filled bubbles with 6 hidden Snotz Characters.
● Ages: 4+
● MSRP: $14.99
● Available: Walmart, Target
TABLETOP PINBALL (BUFFALO GAMES)
● From the #TBTB (Throwback Toybox Trend)!
● Full tilt pinball action!
● Use your turn of 10 balls to try and get the high score in the action-packed tabletop pinball game. Land balls in scoring zones to accumulate points.
● Play solo or go head-to-head in this game for all ages!
● All the fun of a real pinball machine in your own home.
● Age: 8+
● MSRP: $34.99
● Available: Target
CODING CRITTERS (LEARNING RESOURCES)
● From the How it Works trend!
● Meet the Coding Critters—your first coding friends!
● These interactive pets introduce preschoolers to critical thinking, problem-solving, and other STEM skills with the help of fun playsets,
storybook coding adventures, and two interactive modes!
● Full-color 20-page storybook includes multiple fun coding challenges!
● Each uses 3 AAA batteries, not included.
● Age: 4+
● MSRP: $39.99
● Available: Amazon
BLINGER DIAMOND ASSORTMENT (WICKED COOL TOYS)
● From the Gettin’ Glam trend!
● Kids can add much needed bling to their everyday life with Blinger.
● Blinger is safe and easy to use, whether kids are blinging their hair, clothes, stationary, or accessories.
● Thee gems stay on all day until kids easily comb them out or peel them off.
● The adhesive works with all hair types and sticks to most materials.
● The Diamond Collection Blinger Assortment comes with 75 high quality rhinestones in three colors.
● Age: 5+
● MSRP: $19.99; 5-Piece Refill Pack with 75 gems-$9.99; 20-Piece Refill Pack with 300 Gems-$39.99
● Available: Amazon
