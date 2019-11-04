Why you should have a realtor when you’re building a home

If you are thinking of building a home, hire a Real Estate agent to represent you!

Shelly Walters, Shelly Walters Realty Group, shares a few reasons why:



-They know the market and can make sure you work with reputable companies

-Builder Rep at the model works for the builder not the buyer

-The amount of commission for the sale is already in the price it can not be negotiated out

-They have relationships with the builders and know what to ask for to be included in the deal

-Will be your advocate during the process especially if things start to go bad

Myths

-You need to do an inspection!

-The price you see is the price the home will cost you.

-You can negotiate the price if you do not have an agent working for you

-You have to use their lender

If you sign in at the model, make sure you put down your realtors name or at least keep that option open when you sign in.

