Indy Style

Why your dog pees in the house, why it may not be an ‘accident’

There are a few reasons why your dog may be doing his business in the home instead of outside. Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today to breakdown those reasons and how you can stop it from happening.

1. Why Dogs Often Continue Urinating in the Home

– To indicate “claim” of the home by increasing their scent within it

– To let other animals/people know which scent runs the home.

– Because your “scent” is not in charge

2. What NOT to Do

– Don’t get angry! (defecating/urinating is not a disciplinable offense in the canine world)

– Don’t punish this in any form

– Don’t show frustration

4. How to Address the Issue

– Rule out medical issues first

– Take charge of your home (your scent should be “king”)

– Don’t let the dog wander out of sight

The dog seen in this video is up for adoption.

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.