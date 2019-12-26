Winter festivities happening at the Ice at Center Green

There are always lots of fun things to do in the city of Carmel in the winter, especially at the Ice Center at Green!

This morning Stephan Koch, Ice Carver, and Melanie A. Lentz, project manager of Community Relations & Economic Development gave us some inside info about what goes into one Carmel event, the Festival of Ice.

It features carving demonstrations by professional ice carvers, a fast-paced carve-off competition, a Carmel Fire Department chili cook-off, an ice bar with luge, skating to a live DJ, and more!

The festival of Ice takes place Jan. 10th – 12th.

Other events coming up in Carmel include:



Carmel Winter Games – Feb. 27th – 29th

Skate with Indy Fuel – Feb. 27th

Herolympics – Feb. 28th

Carmel Winter Games – Feb. 29th

Sensory Skate – Jan. 27th & Feb. 24th

For more information on this winter’s events in Carmel, visit. www.theiceatcentergreen.com and www.carmel.in.gov.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF CARMEL.