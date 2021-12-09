Indy Style

WISH Tree collects toys for families in need

Time is running out to take part in the WISHT tree campaign, which is benefiting toys for tots this year.

Marine Sergeant Joshua Kampfer joined us today to share what it’s like to take part in the Marine Toys for Tots program. He also said there’s a special need for baby dolls of color.

We hope you can help us collect toys for more than 45,000 children.

We’re looking for new, unwrapped toys for children anywhere from newborn to age 14.

You can also donate money online to buy toys.

Grab your phone right now, and use your camera to scan to q-r code.

That will take you directly to a list of our sponsor dropoff sites, and that online donation link at wishtv.com/toys.

