WISH-TV reporter gets prepared to take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana Video

In 3-2-1... dive in!

Would YOU dare brave the cold? Perhaps when it's for a good cause!

Today on Indy Style, Jeff Mohler, President & CEO, Special Olympics Indiana, and Joe Melillo, News 8 Reporter & Polar Plunge Participant, tell us more about this year's Eagle Creek Polar Plunge.

Tomorrow morning, Eagle Creek Beach, 8 a.m.• The props we will bring is a Polar Bear Tie, Polar Bear & Penguin Hat.• To Register you or a team or Donate visit the website link at Polar Plunge IN dot Org. (POLARPLUNGEIN.ORG)• Or text the word “Plunge to 24365• Celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2019, the Polar Plunge is Special Olympics Indiana’s signature fundraiser, bringing together Hoosiers of all ages and backgrounds to raise vital funds by braving the elements and taking an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause.

• All funds raised by the Polar Plunge directly benefit more than 16,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state, giving them the means to train locally and compete at the state level in a number of Olympic-type sports.

• The first ever Special Olympics Indiana High School Plunge is being held today at Eagle Creek Beach. Registration will begin at 8 am, with the High School teams plunging starting at 10:30 am.

• So far there are 12 high schools registered including: Beech Grove, Fishers High School, University High School, and Plainfield High School.

• On Saturday March 2nd the Largest & Final Polar Plunge of the Season is the Eagle Creek Community Polar Plunge.

• They are fun events with music, a costume & cheering contest, brr haircuts, & much more!

• The majority of Polar Plunge participants register as part of a team, often representing a business, school, family, fraternity/sorority, church group, or sports team. Teams of 10 or more are eligible for team awards.

• Visit PolarPlungeIN.org to register you or a team.

• To Donate text the word “Plunge” to 24365

• To plunge, participants must raise a “bear” minimum of $75 ($50 minimum with a student ID).

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS INDIANA

Special Olympics Indiana is a nonprofit organization that is a part of the global Special Olympics movement, using sport, health, education, and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1969 and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Special Olympics Indiana has grown to more than 16,000 athletes and unified partners in virtually every county throughout the state. With the support of nearly 10,000 coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics Indiana provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in more than 20 Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities at no cost to the participants. Learn more by visiting www.soindiana.org.