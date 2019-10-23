INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s Amber Hankins and B105.7 host Sean Copeland host “Celebrating the Voices of Christmas” in December.

Central Indiana elementary, middle and high school choirs enter Holiday performances for a chance to win recognition and cash for their schools. Winning choirs in each division receive $1,000.

Winning choirs are also featured in an hour-long special “Celebrating the Voices of Christmas” airing on WISH-TV on December 22 at 7 p.m. and MyINDY-TV 23 on December 25 at 11 a.m.