Indy Style

WISH-TV’s medical reporter gives preview of news special: ‘Honoring the Victims, Mass Shooting at FedEx’

Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed. visited Indy Style on Wednesday to discuss WISH-TV’s upcoming special: Honoring the Victims, Mass Shooting at FedEx.” News 8 will broadcast the live, hour-long news special on Thursday, April 22nd at 6:00 PM.

In addition to honoring and remembering each of the eight victims, the program will include a panel of mental health professionals, representatives from the mayor’s office, IMPD as well as members of the Indian and Sikh community.