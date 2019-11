If you are thinking of building a home, hire a Real Estate agent to represent you!

Shelly Walters, Shelly Walters Realty Group, shares a few reasons why:

-They know the market and can make sure you work with reputable companies -Builder Rep at the model works for the builder not the buyer -The amount of commission for the sale is already in the price it can not be negotiated out -They have relationships with the builders and know what to ask for to be included in the deal -Will be your advocate during the process especially if things start to go bad