Wynonna, “A Chorus Line,” and more coming to Indianapolis Stages

Beat the heat by sitting in the A/C and catching a performance on Indy stages. Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez, Performing Arts Critic, shares the lineup:

“Wynonna & The Big Noise”

Symphony on the Prairie

July 19

indianapolissymphony.org

The Songbook Academy Finals

July 20

thecenterpresents.org

“A Chorus Line”

July 25-28

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

thecenterpresents.org

“Pippin”

Herron High School Russell Hall Theatre

Through July 21

ipa1.tix.com

Big Top Circus

Indiana State Fair

“Miss You Like Hell”

Fonseca Theatre Company

July 28

fonsecathreatre.com

“La Casa Azul”

Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre

Through July 28

phoenixtheatre.org

“The Buddy Holly Story”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Aug. 18

beefandboards.com

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets visit magicthreadcabaret.com. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit kleinandalvarez.com.