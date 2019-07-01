You can grill that? Non-traditional grilling recipes

Ever put pineapple on the grill? Veggies? Pizzas? Other fruits? Salads?

In our kitchen today, Rick Hopkins and Josh Arnold of Market District share some “non-traditional” grilling options, as well as some recipes for poolside cocktails and mocktails!

Frozen Mint Lemonade Mocktail

•          ½ cup of lemon juice (4 lemons)

•          ¼ cup of mint leaves + sprigs to garnish

•          ¼ cup sugar

•          ¾ cup cold water

•          4 cups ice

Instructions

•          Combine the lemon juice, water, mint and sugar in a blender

•          Add ice cubes and blend until you get a “slushy” texture

•          Pour frozen mint lemonade into a fancy glass and garnish with a sprig of mint

Note for adults: Can add a splash of bourbon, gin or vodka!

Grilled Pineapple

•          1 pineapple (peeled and cut into wedges)

•          1/4 teaspoon honey

•          3 tablespoons melted butter

•          1 dash hot pepper sauce

•          Salt (to taste)

Instructions:

•          Place pineapple in a resealable plastic bag

•          Add honey, butter, hot pepper sauce, and salt

•          Seal bag and shake to coat evenly

•          Marinate for at least 30 minutes

•          Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat

•          Thread the pineapple wedges onto skewers

•          Grill pineapple for 2 to 3 minutes per side

