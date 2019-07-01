You can grill that? Non-traditional grilling recipes

Ever put pineapple on the grill? Veggies? Pizzas? Other fruits? Salads?
In our kitchen today, Rick Hopkins and Josh Arnold of Market District share some “non-traditional” grilling options, as well as some recipes for poolside cocktails and mocktails!
To learn more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/marketdistrict/
Frozen Mint Lemonade Mocktail
• ½ cup of lemon juice (4 lemons)
• ¼ cup of mint leaves + sprigs to garnish
• ¼ cup sugar
• ¾ cup cold water
• 4 cups ice
Instructions
• Combine the lemon juice, water, mint and sugar in a blender
• Add ice cubes and blend until you get a “slushy” texture
• Pour frozen mint lemonade into a fancy glass and garnish with a sprig of mint
Note for adults: Can add a splash of bourbon, gin or vodka!
Grilled Pineapple
• 1 pineapple (peeled and cut into wedges)
• 1/4 teaspoon honey
• 3 tablespoons melted butter
• 1 dash hot pepper sauce
• Salt (to taste)
Instructions:
• Place pineapple in a resealable plastic bag
• Add honey, butter, hot pepper sauce, and salt
• Seal bag and shake to coat evenly
• Marinate for at least 30 minutes
• Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat
• Thread the pineapple wedges onto skewers
• Grill pineapple for 2 to 3 minutes per side