Young professionals connect and network at annual event  

Young professionals have a chance to engage, thrive and succeed with an event that is designed just for them!

Ashley Miser, Director of Strategy, IndyHub, tells us more about IndyVolved 14, presented by Indianapolis Power & Light Company.

• Thursday, June 13 from 6- 8:30 p.m.

• More than 2,000 young professionals are expected to attend, engaging with 115 non-profits, community partners & sponsors, activations, vendors, and more.

• This year, there are more ways than ever to get to the event: walk, bike, bikeshare, scooter, IndyGo, Lyft, car

• Throughout this year’s event, there are multiple activations with music- so from the moment attendees step onsite at Central Library, they’ll have live music throughout the event from solo acts, DJs, bands, a violin duo, and more.

• Free headshots will be provided on Floor 6 by Jay Goldz Photography

• Sun King Brewery is donating 100% of sales at the event to The IndyHub Foundation, Ash & Elm Cider Company and Circle Kombucha are donating 30% of sales at the event to The IndyHub Foundation

IndyHub represents and advocates on behalf of the largest network of young professionals in Indianapolis. IndyHub’s mission is to grow, engage and empower a community of 20- and 30-somethings who are meaningfully connected to Indy and invested in its future. IndyVolved 14 will provide young leaders with the opportunity to connect and network with 115 non-profit and civic-minded organizations alongside more than 2,000 of your soon-to-be closest friends. IndyVolved allows those with a heart for making a difference to shop the causes that need their help.

To learn more, visit:

indyhub.org/indyvolved

