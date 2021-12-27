Indy Style

Your child’s first phone: Tips to keep them safe

If you have a tween, a cell phone is probably at the top of their holiday wish list. But as parents, the idea of handing a cell phone to our children can be overwhelming or even scary.

Carly Dorogi, child development specialist, brings parents peace of mind with some advice and resources to ensure children are safe with their first phone.

1. Get informed. Check out the Bark blog to stay up to date.

2. Opt for an Android

3. Set expectations and teach about digital citizenship

4. Make a tech contract (find a printable one here)

5. Use parental controls. Use a parental control tool like Bark to get alerts for issues like online predators, cyberbullying, suicidal ideation, and more.

Other Resources:

Bark’s Holiday Gift Guide for Kids

The Ultimate Parental Control Guide for Top Apps & Devices

How to Set Healthy Screen Time Limits for Your Kids

To connect with Carly visit, CarlyOnTV.com.