Your fall home maintenance check list

Indy Style
Posted: / Updated:

There are certain tasks that come along with the fall that may not be so fun, but are definitely necessary.

This includes home maintenance.

Louis Annee joined us today with a list of three things you must check to keep your home in top shape and why it’s important to have a licensed professional perform an inspection.

1. Check your roof and gutters
2. Check your crawlspace for water and termites.
3. Ensure you have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home.

For the full fall home maintenance checklist, and to book an inspection, click here.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!