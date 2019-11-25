Your fall home maintenance check list

There are certain tasks that come along with the fall that may not be so fun, but are definitely necessary.

This includes home maintenance.

Louis Annee joined us today with a list of three things you must check to keep your home in top shape and why it’s important to have a licensed professional perform an inspection.

1. Check your roof and gutters

2. Check your crawlspace for water and termites.

3. Ensure you have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home.

For the full fall home maintenance checklist, and to book an inspection, click here.