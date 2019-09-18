Your first look at the top toys for the holidays

They’re the “most wanted” toys for Christmas. Yes, Christmas!

TTPM, the leading video product reviewer for toys, baby gear & pet gear, JUST revealed their selection of the hottest toys for the holiday season and Lifestyle Expert Katy Mann is here to show us what might be on your kids’ wish list this year!

First we have every little girl’s dream the Barbie® Dreamplane™ Playset

• Imaginations take off with the Barbie® Dreamplane — it opens to let young explorers play out the journey!

• Lift the top and open the side to reveal space for three dolls, storage for the suitcase (included) and more than 15 storytelling pieces.

• Serve up fun with a dining cart and food pieces or catch some zzz’s with an eye mask, headset and blanket.

• Doll not included.

MSRP: $74.99

Age: 3+

Another fun and creative toy for girls is BLINGER™

• Blinger™ is the new glam styling tool that allows you to load, click, bling – hair, fashion ANYTHING!

• Whether you’re blinging your hair, fashion or accessories, these gems stay on all day until you easily comb them out or peel them off! The adhesive works with all hair types and sticks to most materials.

• 75 gems included & multiple colors to choose from

MSRP: $19.99

The Fortnite obsession continues across the nation and this toy is going to be hot! Fortnite Jumbo Llama Loot Piñata

• Measures 25” tall and includes 100 pieces; It’s pre-filled with two 4-inch figures, weapons, back bling, exclusive building materials, and so much more

• Frozen Raven and ice King are highly detailed, with 19 points of articulation

• Unbox your jumbo Llama by tearing it open any way you’d like! Dig through confetti to reveal your loot: Frozen Raven and ice King 4″ Figures, weapons, harvesting tools, back bling and more!

• Build the iconic clock tower and secure the high ground above your opponents

• 16 metal building materials create four exclusive graffiti sprays! All metal building materials are compatible with wood and stone building materials—additional building materials sold separately & subject to availability

MSRP: $79.99

Age: 8+

And for the younger ones Paw Patrol is all the rage and the kids can bring the characters to life at home with this set:

PAW Patrol™ My Size Lookout Tower

• At over two and a half feet tall, this tower is the perfect size for a child’s imagination. Let your little one’s ideas run wild as they recreate their favourite scenes from Paw Patrol.

• Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower comes with interactive lights and authentic sounds. Hear each character’s signature phrase with the press of a button.

• Use the vehicle launcher to send the PAW Patrol into Adventure Bay! Place any Paw Patrol Basic Vehicle (not included) into the launcher’s empty spots, and send the pups out into adventure!

• Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower is for ages 3+. Requires 2 AAA batteries (included). Adult assembly required.

MSRP: $76.99

Age: 3+

This next toy is already flying off the shelves and gets a lot of laughs from kids and adults alike, it’s so much fun!

PETS ALIVE BOPPI THE BOOTY SHAKIN LLAMA

• Three great songs to dance to

• Robotic booty-shakin and head-spinning motions

• Cute and realistic features and colouring

• Pack includes 1x Llama 1x Instruction Manual

MSRP: $19.99

Age: 3+

This last toy is so much fun kids don’t even realize they are learning..from our friends at VTech

Rockit Twist™ Handheld Gaming System

• Twist, turn, play and learn with the RockIt Twist™ rotatable, single-player game system with three profiles.

• Four sides of colorful, light-up controls include buttons, dials, a spinner, slider, switch and D-pad to provide a totally unique way to play exciting video games.

• Nurture three adorable virtual RockIt Pets™ that hatch and grow from eggs.

• 12 preloaded games across five game play categories have three levels of difficulty that help kids learn skills including literacy, math, problem-solving and creativity all while having fun!

• No Wi-Fi needed

• Rechargeable batteries included.

MSRP: $59.99

Age: 4-8

You can find more info on these toys and other hot toys for every age group at TTPM.com.