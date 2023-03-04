ISP trooper hit, killed during vehicle pursuit on I-69
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A state trooper is dead after getting struck by a suspect’s vehicle Friday during a pursuit on I-69 in Dekalb County.
Indiana State Police say at 4:30 p.m. Senior Trooper James R. Bailey was working traffic backup from a weather-related crash on I-69, near the 326 mile-marker, south of Auburn in DeKalb County.
The Fort Wayne Police Department became involved in a vehicle pursuit on I-69 near Bailey’s location, according to police.
Bailey attempted to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks. As a result, Bailey was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.
Bailey was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he later died.
Bailey had survived a snow crash in 2020 when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit the trooper’s patrol car on I-69 while investigating a crash.
Senior Trooper Bailey was presented with the department’s Combat Action Award for his courageous performance while on duty in 2021.
Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement regarding Trooper Bailey’s passing:
“Our prayers are with Master Trooper James R. Bailey’s family, fellow troopers, and all of Indiana State Police as we learn of his death in the line of service. His legacy will live on, and his memory will never be forgotten. Janet and I send the family our condolences for the loved ones of Master Trooper Bailey.” Gov. Holcomb said.
