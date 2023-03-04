ISP trooper hit, killed during vehicle pursuit on I-69

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A state trooper is dead after getting struck by a suspect’s vehicle Friday during a pursuit on I-69 in Dekalb County.

Indiana State Police say at 4:30 p.m. Senior Trooper James R. Bailey was working traffic backup from a weather-related crash on I-69, near the 326 mile-marker, south of Auburn in DeKalb County.

The Fort Wayne Police Department became involved in a vehicle pursuit on I-69 near Bailey’s location, according to police.

Bailey attempted to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks. As a result, Bailey was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

Bailey was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he later died.

Bailey had survived a snow crash in 2020 when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit the trooper’s patrol car on I-69 while investigating a crash.

Senior Trooper Bailey was presented with the department’s Combat Action Award for his courageous performance while on duty in 2021.

Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement regarding Trooper Bailey’s passing: