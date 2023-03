All lanes of SB I-65 reopen near Whiteland after semi crash

Traffic moves past the scene of a jackknifed semi on SB I-65 near Whiteland on March 3, 2023. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 have reopened near Whiteland after a crash involving a jackknifed semitrailer closed the interstate for several hours Friday.

The crash happened sometime before 9 a.m. two miles south of Whiteland.