‘Jeremy on the Job’: Jeremy does Black Friday retail

Jeremy Jenkins does retail on the Black Friday edition of "Jeremy on the Job." (WISH Photo)

Jeremy on the Job: Jeremy does Black Friday – Pt I

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Black Friday, I traded the anchor desk for sneakers as I got a taste of retail work at Englin’s Fine Footwear in Keystone Fashion Mall.

The busiest shopping day of the year brought a flood of customers within the first hour, as shoppers searched for deals. Trent Bryant, the store manager, described the energy of the day.

“It’s always a crazy day, but it’s exciting,” Bryant said. “Having extra team members, even seasonal ones, makes a huge difference.”

I joined the team by greeting customers, organizing shelves, and even helping at the register. Although it was my first foray into retail, Bryant gave me high marks for my efforts, awarding me an A-minus.

Part 2: Fashion finds at Marc Jacobs

Jeremy on the Job: Jeremy does Black Friday – Pt II

After my shift at the shoe store, I moved to Marc Jacobs to experience the world of high fashion retail. The newly opened store was buzzing with shoppers, including Kara, who needed help deciding between two handbags.

Store manager Alyssa Norwalk highlighted the importance of seasonal employees during the holiday rush.

“Seasonal positions are such a great opportunity,” Norwalk said. “The hours and pay are excellent, and who doesn’t love getting access to Marc Jacobs merchandise?”

I stepped in to assist Kara, offering my thoughts on which bag worked best for the season. In the end, Kara made her choice, but I admit, I was tempted to snag a bag for myself.

Norwalk awarded me an A-plus for effort.

Conclusion: Black Friday success

My Black Friday adventure showcased the hard work and dedication that retail teams poured into this pivotal shopping day. From Englin’s Fine Footwear to Marc Jacobs, I witnessed the teamwork that keeps stores running during the holiday rush and the opportunities seasonal positions provide.

If you have a task you’d like to see me take on next, click here to send them in via email or follow me on Facebook to share your suggestions. To catch up on other segments, click here.