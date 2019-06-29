Joe on the Go: White River Canoe Company

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Joe Melillo recently stopped by White River Canoe Company for the new WISH-TV segment Joe on the Go.

The White River Canoe Company is a business that gives canoe and kayak tours of the White River. The business also offers tubing trips.

The company is nestled in the heart of Hamilton County, just 20 minutes to Carmel or Fishers, and 30-40 minutes to downtown Indianapolis.

“It’s a lot closer than you’d think and a lot more remote than you’d believe,” explained Brian Cooley, owner of White River Canoe Company.

Click the video to learn more about the company and all it has to offer.