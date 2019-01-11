2019 Festival of Ice preview

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – In Carmel, the second annual Festival of Ice will get underway this weekend. Professional ice carvers from around the Midwest will create ice sculptures throughout the weekend at Carmel’s outdoor Ice at Center Green. You will even have a chance to carve some ice for yourself.

Additionally, all six Carmel Fire Department stations will have samples of their best chili recipes for all who come by the rink.

Everything starts Friday at 4 p.m. on Main Street. Then on Saturday, ice carving demonstrations with ice carving classes for those interested will be happening at around noon. At the same time, a chili cook off will be taking place. There’s also an ice bar and an area where kids can play.

The final day is Sunday with the festivities getting underway at noon with the professional “Carve Off” to end the weekend.

