Carmel Fire Department demonstrates what it takes to rescue patient from trapped car

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — 24-Hour News 8 reporters Joe Melillo and Brittany Lewis spent a few hours with the Carmel Fire Department learning what it takes to be rescued and rescue someone from a trapped car.

The Carmel Fire Department set up two cars to demonstrate the tools they use and the work that goes into rescuing a patient.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe and drive carefully, but accidents do happen. But one of the sides that could be scary is once you’re entrapped in that car, and we get there to help you, there’s a lot of sounds and a lot going on and it can be nerve racking for those patients,” said Carmel firefighter Tim Griffin, “Even though it’s loud glass breaking, grinding at metal, tearing at metal those are life-saving efforts for us and those sounds mean that we are there and we are taking you out of that car.”

