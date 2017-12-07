Holiday tech gifts under $100

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Still searching for that special tech gift for someone, but don’t want to break the bank in the process? No problem. Steve Van Dinter from Verizon showed 24-Hour News 8 some tech gifts for under $100.

The first gift up is the Pop Socket. At the price of $9.99, it’s a great way to prop your phone up to watch movies, take videos and to easily handle selfies.

Next is the York Slim Portable Charger for about $30.00. You’be able to charge up your phone with style with this gift. Next is the Google Home Mini for $29.99. It has all the features of the regular Google home. You can even call Santa.

Next up, the Tile System for people who misplace things, including the phone. For $69.99, it’s a good way to help keep track of those things you lose constantly.

Finally, the Braven STRYDE 360 speaker. It’s Perfect for a tropical vacation. It’s waterproof and sand proof with 360 sound. The price tag on this cool gift is just under $100.