Indiana Grown: Amazing Hazel’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food producer was at WISH-TV on Saturday to talk about the sauces he makes based on his grandmother’s recipes.

Dave VanWye runs Amazing Hazel’s sauces.

He came in Saturday to showcase the chili sauce from his grandmother’s recipe in a sloppy joe dish. He makes his products in a commercial kitchen with local produce.

And he showed News 8’s Joe Melillo the special Bloody Mary mix he developed as a way to avoid food waste.

Watch the videos to learn more!

Keep up with the latest from Amazing Hazel’s here.

