Joe on the Go: Heidi J Hale Designs

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – HeidiJHale Designs is a successful business located in downtown Muncie.

They specialize in specialized, one-of-a-kind jewelry.

Heidi and her husband, Sean, started the business four years ago when one of her posts when viral featuring one of her pieces of jewelry.

She describes herself as the “crazy artistic one” and her husband as the “calm money business one.”

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

For more information on HeidiJHale Designs, click here.

This segment was brought to you by Heidi J Hale Designs.