Joe on the Go: T.J.’s Chimney Service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s time for another installment of Joe on the Go.

This time Joe learned about cleaning chimneys from T.J.’s Chimney Service.

He met up with Tim Robinson, the company’s founder and owner.

Joe got an up-close and personal look at the process of cleaning a chimney from Robinson, when to check and clean your chimney.

This Joe on the Go segment was sponsored by T.J.’s Chimney, a family-owned company.

To watch the entire segment, click here.

To learn more about the company, click here.