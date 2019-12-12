Joe on the Go: The Bardstown Bourbon Company

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WISH) – It’s time for another installment of Joe on the Go.

This time Joe headed south to the great state of Kentucky for some bourbon.

Stopping at The Bardstown Bourbon Company, Joe met up with Steve Nally, The Bardstown Bourbon Company master distiller, who has more than 40 years’ experience in the business.

Joe learned some history about the company and bourbon. He also heard how The Bardstown Bourbon Company is using technology to create the best bourbon possible.

Oh yeah, Joe also sampled some of the company’s offerings.

This segment is sponsored by The Bardstown Bourbon Company.

To watch this entire segment, click on the video,.