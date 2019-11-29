Joe on the Go: The Shops at Perry Crossing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s time for another installment of Joe on the Go.

This time he stopped by The Shops at Perry Crossing as they are getting ready for the holiday season.

During his stop, a crew was hard at work putting up the Christmas tree in the center of the shopping area.

Joe talked to Liza Frazee of Frazee Gardens and Brownsburg Landscaping Co about the time and effort it takes to install the tree.

He also talked to Taryn Francissen with Shops at Perry Crossing about everything to see and do at the shopping center.

This segment was sponsored by The Shops at Perry Crossing.