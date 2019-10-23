Joe on the Go: Woodard Van Riper Charity Road Rally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s time for another Joe on the Go segment.

This time Joe went and check out an interesting way to give back to charities in central Indiana: the Woodard Van Riper Charity Road Rally.



The rally happens every couple of years and 12 charities compete to win upwards of $12,000 from the Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation.

While only one charity comes away with the $12,000 grand prize, every participating organization walks away with $2,500.

Joe also found out from competitors that having a strategy going into the race is essential for performing well.

But at the end of the day, win or lose, it’s all about having fun and helping charities in central Indiana.

This segment is sponsored by the Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.