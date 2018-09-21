Mayor, others to participate in ‘Car Free Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friday and Saturday people around the world will be celebrating International Car Free Day.

In Indianapolis people are finding different ways to get to work. The event is about making an effort for just one day to not get in your car as a way to get to work. You can carpool, vanpool, bike, take a bus, walk, or scooter and that would count for as a car-free day.

It’s the third year for the event in the Circle City. It’s part of the Commuters Connect program, a federally funded service designed to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion. They say the impact, even just one day of not taking your car, can be huge for the environment.

Mayor Joe Hogsett officially proclaimed Friday “Car Fre Day Indy.”

Leaders say the goal is that once people try it, they’ll see how easy it is and incorporate a day or two a week into their regular routine.

To make a pledge and for more information, click here.