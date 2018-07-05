New business has great way to stay in shape with ‘ultimate extreme air experience’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – News 8 got an inside look at the brand new trampoline park opening on the northeast side of Indianapolis. It’s called “Defy Indianapolis” and the company calls it the “ultimate extreme air experience”.

Although it may look like fun and games, the creators of Defy Indy say it’s the latest way to stay fit. Defy Indianapolis has foam pits, rock walls, slacklines, parkour pits and any other extreme recreation attraction you’ve probably been too scared to try. Now you can get your adrenaline fill while staying safe.

Trampoline parks are made for kids and this would be a great and safe way to get them involved in aerial sports without the risk of injury.

If you feel like your loyalty to another trampoline park is being tested, don’t worry. The parent company of Defy is called CircusTrix. That company acquired Sky Zone in February of this year. That created the the largest indoor active recreation and trampoline park company in the world with nearly 300 owned and franchised locations.

Defy is located on 8356 Masters Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250. For more information, click here.

