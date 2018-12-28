New equipment coming to YMCA locations

Joe On The Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The YMCA is getting ready for 2019 with some new equipment for members.

These are interesting pieces to help you get fit, like something called “Jacob’s Ladder.” 

As the new year approaches, YMCA locations across Central Indiana have added early 250 new pieces of equipment.

New strength and cardio equipment that arrived before the holidays is now ready to be used for the rest of the year. The Y got new elliptical machines, self-powered treadmills, stair steppers, rowers, recumbent and upright bikes and dozens of new spin bikes.

If you’re into strength training, new dumbbells, kettlebells and leg presses. 

In addition to the new equipment, the YMCA  just added another location, The OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Not only does that place have all the amenities of other YMCA locations, but it also is the first in the nation to have an onsite medical clinic for veterans. For more info, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: