New equipment coming to YMCA locations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The YMCA is getting ready for 2019 with some new equipment for members.

These are interesting pieces to help you get fit, like something called “Jacob’s Ladder.”

As the new year approaches, YMCA locations across Central Indiana have added early 250 new pieces of equipment.

New strength and cardio equipment that arrived before the holidays is now ready to be used for the rest of the year. The Y got new elliptical machines, self-powered treadmills, stair steppers, rowers, recumbent and upright bikes and dozens of new spin bikes.

If you’re into strength training, new dumbbells, kettlebells and leg presses.

In addition to the new equipment, the YMCA just added another location, The OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Not only does that place have all the amenities of other YMCA locations, but it also is the first in the nation to have an onsite medical clinic for veterans. For more info, click here.