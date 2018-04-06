New menu items added as Indianapolis Indians open season

The opening day for the baseball season in Indianapolis is Friday and the crew, staff, players and coaches are ready for the season to begin.The Indians play Columbus at 7:05 p.m.

As it is every season there are new things for fans happening all year and during the game tonight. On opening night there is a fireworks display.

In addition, the concessions also are featuring two new adult beverages and even a Taco Trio that puts a spin on the traditional hot dog and popcorn.

Mayor Joe Hogsett will be riding to the park via Sun King Brewery’s Bike to the Ballpark. Bike to the Ballpark is free and open to all ages, but tickets to the game are not included. There’s also a schedule magnet giveaway.

As part of the Indians 60-degree weather guarantee, if the temperature at first pitch is below 60 degrees, fans with an Opening Night ticket will receive another ticket to an April game.

The Tribe opens with 13 games at Victory Field in the first 18 days of the season.



The grounds crew has also been trying to keep everything dry despite the recent weather. The field has a mixture of clay, silt and sand that helps with the drainage. Also, under the grass there’s about 8-10 inches of sand to help with drainage too, but the ground has been frozen so it’s been hard for the ground crews.



Finally Joe Melillo had a chance to perform his annual throw from center to kick off the season. Here at WISH-TV we will be broadcasting a number of Indians games right on our network. Go to wishtv.com for details.



Tickets for Indians are on sale and can be purchased at IndyIndians.com/Tickets or the Victory Field box office.