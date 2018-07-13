Tree climbing competition set to get underway in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tree climbing is back in Indianapolis and this competition is not for the faint of heart. It’s happening right here in the heart of the Circle City.

Dozens of tree climbing gurus from all over the world will be at Holiday Park for the 5th annual JAMBO.

Dubbed the “World’s Largest Tree Climbing Competition,” the event is put on by Treestuff.com.

The goal is to give the people who do this every day a chance to shine and the best part is that it’s free to come watch. Spectators will see tree care professionals using the most advanced climbing and rigging techniques to complete a variety of challenges with lightning fast speed. Organizers also hope to create an approachable tree-climbing competition centered around the principles of safety, innovation, communication and the sharing of knowledge and new techniques.

Climbers will compete in four challenges. Two worksite challenges, where a four-person team competes to ring as many bells as possible in the shortest time, simulating a real work environment. And then there are two rigging challenges. That’s where four-person teams must choose the tools they’ll use to demonstrate their rigging skills. They’ll have to raise, lower and move small and large logs.

JAMBO leaders say tree climbing is always evolving, and they try to adapt to the new ideas. Expect food vendors, music and a good time.

Also, free camping will be hosted in Holiday Park. It’s happening this weekend 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting on July 13, 14, and 15.