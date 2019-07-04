Keep WISH-TV

DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 (WNDY). Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at 855-937-9637 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T to “Bring back my WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 855-937-9637

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite news stories around the Central Indiana area.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as Chicago Cubs and White Sox baseball, Supergirl, The Flash, Supernatural and Riverdale.

Q: Where will WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 855-937-9637 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.