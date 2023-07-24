Kid-ing with Kayla: Back to school shopping

Welcome to another exciting episode of “Kid-ing with Kayla”! As the summer days begin to wane, the anticipation of a new school year fills the air with excitement. It’s time to dust off those backpacks, sharpen the pencils, and embark on a fun-filled adventure of back-to-school shopping.

From colorful notebooks to trendy backpack designs, we’ll explore the aisles, hunting for the coolest school supplies that reflect each student’s unique personality. Join us on this delightful journey as we gear up for a fresh start, embracing new opportunities, friendships, and knowledge. So, grab your shopping list and buckle up for a fun and unforgettable shopping spree!