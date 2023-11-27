Search
Kid-ing with Kayla: Circling the toy catalogue

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: I’m not sure why I thought the toy catalogue would be helpful to learn what my son wants for Christmas considering every time we are inside a store, my son is pulling nearly everything off the shelves and trying to sneak them into the cart.

This catalogue was no different! Allan circled everything in the book claiming he couldn’t choose just some, he wanted them all. Watch the report below!

I used to beg my mom for whatever I saw on TV commercials! I’ll never forget those spinning fairy toys except I do forget what they were called 😂 anyone remember? #toys #christmas #parenting

For more Kid-ing with Kayla, click here.

