Kid-ing with Kayla: Don’t dish it if you can’t take it

While you don’t have to go full “Gordon Ramsay” on your child, it may be a good idea to give them a taste of their own medicine in the pretend kitchen.

Typically, I will praise my son for the imaginary meals he makes me but lately, he’s been a tough critic in the kitchen! Having a food preference is one thing but changing his mind after I’ve already slaved away in the kitchen is another. I need to teach him to respect others and their effort.

That’s why I decided to switch things up in our pretend play session.

When he asked how I wanted my sandwich cut, I asked for triangles. Once I received the triangles, I demanded squares instead. After fulfilling the demand, I changed my mind and said I didn’t like PB&J sandwiches anymore. I refused to eat the fake food!

“That’s not very nice, Mommy!” said Allan, 4.

“You’re right,” I replied. “I’m sorry. That isn’t very nice. Our thoughts and prayers are for everyone in this home to be grateful.”

Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes is so important. As a parent, I like to pose that question often while correcting behavior. “How would you feel if someone said or did that to you?” his face changes and he usually can empathize. I love how sweet my son is and how he naturally wants to be kind to others.

It’s normal for kids to be picky, but being polite and respectful is the goal!

What demands does your child have in the kitchen? Do you give into them? Chime in on the conversation!

