Kid-ing with Kayla: Elf on the shelf off to a rough start

Authorities are working to determine what the elf on my son’s shelf was thinking in the wee hours of the morning when she was placed, I mean, she was found on the garage door handle.

As you may know, the tradition states that you may not touch the elf or the elf loses magic. This was problematic since we needed to touch the handle to leave the house.

My son Allan, 4, claimed this was the perfect excuse to stay home from school but I had other plans. We used tongs to move the elf to a safer location, preserving her magic.

Allan wasn’t a fan as he still believed she would lose her magic with tongs. It’s funny how he has started making up his own rules for the Christmas tradition that conveniently benefits him.

Ultimately, it worked just fine but our thoughts and prayers are for more logical elf-on-the-shelf visits in the coming days and weeks ahead.

We want to hear about your elf on-the-shelf stories!

