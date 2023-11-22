Kid-ing with Kayla: Helping kids with school projects

Kid-ing with Kayla: Have you ever gotten a little too into your child’s school project? I did! When I found out it didn’t win the competition, I was hilariously disappointed.

How could the turkey we dressed up like Spider-Man not win? I thought. I asked my son what the winner’s looked like and I chuckled about the fact I actually cared about a silly preschool contest.

The assignment was to disguise the turkey so it wouldn’t be eaten on Thanksgiving. Other kids and their families dressed theirs like basketball players, a firefighter, ninja turtles and the winner went with a Santa disguise.

To my son, I said everyone did a great job, including him! I told him the important part was that we had fun. However, in my brain I joked, “It was clearly rigged!”

I imagine this is only the beginning of me getting a little too invested in his school projects. I rue the day a teacher tries to give him anything other than an A+ on something I assisted with. Luckily, this project didn’t get a grade!

