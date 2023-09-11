Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kid-ing with Kayla: How to get rid of fast-food toys

Kid-ing with Kayla: Fast food toys

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Their eyes light up when they receive it, but your eyes gloss over, knowing that it will soon become a plastic hazard lying lifeless somewhere in your living space or car.

These miniature trinkets are known to bring joy and smiles to kids as they munch on their chicken nuggets and fries, but they don’t bring as much joy to concerned parents.

Kayla is on a mission to discover the most responsible way to part ways with fast-food toys.

With a sense of determination, she explored creative ways to help other parents who feel the same. Take a look!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Natural history center opens at...
Local News /
War-traumatized Ukrainian bear to be...
International News /
Competition over: IU names starting...
Sports /
Taylor Swift-themed classes now available...
Education /
Zoo announces name of baby...
Local News /
2 dead after being hit...
Local News /
FDA signs off on updated...
National News /
American Red Cross declares national...
National News /