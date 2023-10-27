Kid-ing with Kayla: How to stop yourself from eating all the candy before Halloween

Kid-ing with Kayla: Halloween candy isn’t cheap! I don’t want to be the “take one” household but I also don’t want to spend more than $50 on candy when my grocery bill is already the highest it has ever been!

I ended up spending around $40 on those big bags of mixed chocolate and sour candies. However, I’ve already eaten most of it!

So, will I just turn off my porch light on Halloween? That would be a witch move but I don’t have a lot left. I may need to dip into the candy my son has collected from previous trunk or treat, Zoo Boo and Haunted House events this month.

In reality, how do you stop yourself from eating candy before the holiday? Should you ask someone to hide it from you? Here are some ideas I’ve come up with on this topic!

Give yourself a modest daily allowance (one piece candy per day)

Ask someone to hide the bag until Halloween

Give the bag to someone else until Halloween

Buy candy you don’t actually like for trick or treaters

Don’t buy it until the day before

What’s your favorite Halloween candy? Mine is Sour Punch Straws!

What about the rest of the country? CandyStore.com determined the top 10 Halloween candies are Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, Hot Tamales, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Starburst, Hershey’s Kisses, Candy Corn, Hershey’s Mini Bars, and Snickers.

It also found most people spend around $30 on Halloween candy per year. Is that too much or not enough?

Chime in on the conversation! Follow me Kayla Sullivan on Facebook or click the Kid-ing with Kayla tab!