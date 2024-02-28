Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kid-ing with Kayla: Investigating a substitute sob story

Kid-ing with Kayla Substitute sob story

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: Do you remember what it was like to have a substitute teacher? I vaguely remember a few of them and I feel like I either loved them or loathed them and there was no in-between.

It’s fun seeing kids bring home their own substitute teacher stories. I listened to my future step son describe his the other night. When I asked him how his day at school, was he immediately started talking about how his substitute was “so mean” but he really couldn’t support it with really “mean” examples so he started exaggerating a bit. “She called me an idiot!” he said. Both his father and I gasped and then he smiled and admitted it didn’t actually happen. This inspired a fun report where “authorities” started looking into the truth.

@kaylareporting

What are your #substituteteacher stories? #parenting #substitute #comedy #satire #news #dad #mom #kid #school

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

For more Kid-ing with Kayla, click here!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kid-ing with Kayla: Unintentionally embarrassing...
News /
Reel Tok with Kayla: We’ll...
News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: No snow...
News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Class valentine’s
Kid-ing with Kayla /
Kid-ing with Kayla: The Super...
News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Parenting in...
News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Scared to...
News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: I took...
News /