Kid-ing with Kayla: Investigating a substitute sob story

Kid-ing with Kayla: Do you remember what it was like to have a substitute teacher? I vaguely remember a few of them and I feel like I either loved them or loathed them and there was no in-between.

It’s fun seeing kids bring home their own substitute teacher stories. I listened to my future step son describe his the other night. When I asked him how his day at school, was he immediately started talking about how his substitute was “so mean” but he really couldn’t support it with really “mean” examples so he started exaggerating a bit. “She called me an idiot!” he said. Both his father and I gasped and then he smiled and admitted it didn’t actually happen. This inspired a fun report where “authorities” started looking into the truth.

