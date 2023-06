Kid-ing with Kayla: Saying no to purchases

Kids are notorious for wanting anything they see. Sometimes trying to say no can lead to endless tears and pouts.

But don’t worry, Kayla has been there too. Today on “Kid-ing with Kayla,” Kayla talks about the conversation every parent has, telling their child no to unnecessary purchases.

Join the relatable discussion that all parents can sit back and laugh about!

Follow Kayla on TikTok or visit “Kid-ing with Kayla” on WISHTV.com.