Kid-ing with Kayla: Taking young kids to an NBA game vs NFL

Kid-ing with Kayla: The verdict is in, I believe taking your young kid to an NBA game is easier than attending an NFL game. Don’t get me wrong, we had a blast at my son Allan’s first Colts game and I would do it again but I think basketball is better for little ones.

Why? It’s faster paced and easier to understand than football. The seats are comfier and the venue isn’t as large or as loud.

The Indiana Pacers do an amazing job catering to families. Check out their Fan Experiences to learn more!

We participated in the Pacers “Hi-5 club” and it was extremely special to see Allan greet the players as they ran onto the court to warm up.

But there were also other reasons this was a hit for Allan, 4, he was extremely excited to see mascot Boomer fall from the ceiling and then be brought back up to the ceiling later in the game.

The pyrotechnics before the game were perfect because they weren’t too scary for little kids and limited to above the baskets.

Allan was able to pass a note to the Pacers at a special booth in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, he ate his favorite hotdog, and got to experience a fun mirror room available to fans.

At the team store, Allan got a special “Indy” Pacers jersey and a Boomer stuffed animal.

It was an experience I will never forget and hopefully the first of many Pacers games to come!

The Pacers Kids Club is open to kids 14 and under with a $30 membership fee.

Membership Includes:

• Pacers T-Shirt

• Boomer basketball

• Membership Card and Lanyard

• Special Kids Club Schedule

• Pacers Basketball Card

• Birthday Wish from Boomer

• Pacers Team Store Discount

• Discounted Tickets for Member and Family Members to Predetermined Games

• Invitation to Exclusive Events:

◦ Family Photo with Santa Boomer

◦ Boomer’s Birthday Party

◦ And Other Exciting and Fun Events

Kids Club Schedule

• Saturday, December 23rd vs Orlando @ 7pm (Postgame Photo with Santa Boomer)

• Friday, January 5th vs Atlanta @ 7pm (Postgame Photo Op with Pacers Player)

• Sunday, February 25th vs Dallas @ 5pm (Boomer’s Birthday)

• Saturday, March 16th vs Brooklyn @7pm (Postgame Photo Op with Pacers Player)

Upcoming Pacers Events

November 19

Prices starting at $15 to $35 (based on the game you select) and include:

Ticket: Watch your Pacers from the Balcony or Krieg DeVault Level. Prices vary based on location.

Meal Voucher: Receive a voucher for a hot dog, bag of chips, and Pepsi product.

Pacers Hat: Receive a Pacers hat!