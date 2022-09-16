Kid-ing with Kayla

Parents describe inconvenient times their kids had ‘no energy’

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla — Kids have so much energy! That is, until they decide they are too tired to do something you want them to do. WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan describes a time her son decided half way through a walk he requested that he wanted her to carry him.

On Life Style Live, Kayla Sullivan put Randall Newsome through another parenting simulation where she had him hold a bunch of objects while walking in place to prepare people for parenthood.

Kayla also asked parents to send in times their children suddenly had no energy to do something they asked them to do.

For more laughable moments and the occasional parenting tip, follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!

For more “KID-ding with Kayla” content, click here.

